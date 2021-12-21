Police Chief Michigan announces retirement after 27 years

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After 27 years serving the borough, Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan has announced he will retire from his position on Dec. 31.

The announcement was made during the final mayor and council meeting of the year. Chief Michigan addressed the members of the department who were in attendance.

“I want to thank each and every one of you, it has been the job of a lifetime and I’m really proud of what we’ve done and I can’t be happier, these guys are the best. I appreciate your support, I beg of you to keep the support going.

Current Police Captain, Robert Kowalewski will be the new chief.

“Captain Kowalewski is going to do a fantastic job leading this department into the future and I wish you all the best,” stated Chief Michigan.

Mayor Paul Kanitra honored Chief Michigan by giving a speech thanking him for all of his work, and by presenting him with a proclamation.

“I just want to say from my own perspective how much I appreciate you leading from the front, every time we had a big holiday or a big event you were always right there … working the long hours, and the busiest part of the days,” said the mayor.

“You were the reason that we helped keep this town safe from the police department perspective during covid, and I think everybody in the room understands the vital role that you played in what I think universally was one of the best summers in Point Pleasant Beach this past year.”

Chief Michigan began his time serving the borough when he was hired in 1994 as a class II special officer. He was then appointed as a police officer in 1995, was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and lieutenant in 2012 before becoming chief in April of 2017.

