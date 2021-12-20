Murphy urges boosters, testing and masking as COVID cases rise

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that state officials will continue to “prepare for the worst,” adding that New Jersey’s percentage of positive results from COVID-19 tests has reached 12.11 percent as of Monday, it’s highest level in recent months.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, “We are seeing significant increase in cases right now. Yesterday, we had the highest number of PCR [test-confirmed] cases, 6,533, that we have seen since January of 2021. This surge is most likely due to Delta and Omicron variants.”

The good news, however, is that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases New Jersey hospitals are not thus far seeing the influx of serious cases they experienced during earlier waves of the coronavirus, the governor said.

In his weekly briefing, he noted that among 6,082 so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated persons between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, no deaths were attributed to the virus.

“So far through this wave … we continue to see hospitalization levels at just a fraction of what they were this time last year, even as the recent case counts are going up with such speed,” he said.

“This is only possible because the vaccines are keeping even those folks who have a breakthrough case of infection from developing a serious COVID-related illness that could either land them in the hospital or God forbid kill them.”

Gov. Murphy urged vaccinated persons to take note of reports that booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines are so far showing some level of protection against serious illness in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“With what we know know about the Omicron variant, if it’s time for your booster, get it now,” the governor said.

He also urged New Jerseyans to exercise special caution during the weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. Those experiencing cold-like symptoms are advised to get tested and stay home until results are received. Testing is also advised prior to visits with people outside of immediate households.

“The last thing anyone wants is a for a holiday gathering to lead to more cases,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We are significantly ramping up our rapid testing capacity throughout the state, and folks should go out to get a free rapid test if they are visiting others.”

The state now have more than 100 free public testing sites, the governor said, adding that the sites are listed online at covid19.nj.gov/freetest.

He also cited the state’s partnership with Vault to provide fee at-home saliva-based test kits. The kits can be ordered online at NJ.gov/health.

“If you are out at gathering out there in a crowded place, especially indoors and especially if you don’t know those around you, please mask up,” the governor said.



LATEST CASE NUMBERS

The state health department’s COVID dashboard 6,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative New Jersey case count to 1,163,823.

Monmouth County has the fifth highest case count, with 94,135.

Ocean County ranks sixth with 92,769.

The top four county case counts are in Bergen [114,097], Middlesex [108,689], Essex [106,660], and Hudson [94,397]

The state health department has recorded 146 confirmed COVID deaths between Dec. 13 and Monday, bringing the cumulative New Jersey death count to 25,888, and another 2,842 fatalities listed as “probable” COVID deaths.

Hospitalizations total 1,852, with 174 patients on ventilators.

The current rate of transmission is 1.21 statewide.

SCHOOL CASE NUMBERS

Since Nov. 15, there have been 248 new COVID outbreaks among the 2,220 New Jersey schools reporting figures to the state. During that period, there have been 1,159 new cases among students and 191 among school employees.

Between Nov. 8 and Dec. 5, the rates of infection among students rose from 2.05 percent to 4.56 percent and for school employees from 2.40 to 5.79 percent, Gov. Murphy reported Monday.

For the year to date, there have been 4,998 new student cases of COVID-19 [514 in Monmouth County; 419 in Ocean County] bringing the reported state totals to 31,068.



Year-to-date total cases for school staff members stands at 1,168 [89 in Monmouth County; 82 in Ocean County] bringing the reported state totals to 6,976.

The overall per capita case rate in reporting schools stood at 4.67 per 1,000.

Among 2,220 New Jersey schools reporting COVID numbers to the state as of Dec. 8, the staff vaccination rate was 80.5 percent — 82.2 percent for 154 Monmouth County schools reporting and 70.6 percent for 109 Ocean County school reporting.

OVERALL VACCINATION NUMBERS

According to the state health department, 6,200,807 [73.2 percent] New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated [Two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of J&J vaccine]

Boster doses have been administered to 1,936,744 individuals in the following numbers: Pfizer 1,007,212, Moderna 863,308 Moderna, 42,392 J&J.

