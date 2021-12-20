Families take pictures with Santa in front of a decorated tree on Main Street Beach

MANASQUAN — Visitors lined up in the sand to have their photographs taken with Santa Claus and his favorite elf in front of a tree that was donated and decorated with ornaments by residents.

The Manasquan Recreation Department organized the event that took place from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Jack and Jane Horton donated the tree that was set up on Main Street Beach.

Jack Horton said to The Coast Star that he was happy to do it and pleased to see the tree be beautified by community members. He said he hopes to donate another tree, a larger evergreen for next year.

One family, the VanEgmond’s, brought their two week old child, Zoey, and their dog Pattington to have her picture taken with Santa. Lindsey VanEgmond said, “We wanted to meet Santa, this was our first trip to meet him.”

She said that she used to be from Manasquan, “so we wanted to come back and see the tree with Santa… Manasquan is a great town and I’m glad I was able to make it here.”

