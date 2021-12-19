Holiday ice sculptures chiseled at Brick Plaza

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Three 350 pound blocks of ice were sculpted in the shape of Frosty the snowman, Rudolph the rednosed reindeer and a snowflake at the boardwalk at Brick Plaza by an ice sculpting business owned and operated by Kevin O’Malley.

Mr. O’Malley shared laughs and told stories with a crowd of about 25 adults and children early on Sunday morning while sculpting his friend Frosty the Snowman. He began by using a chisel to draw the hat and face of Frosty and then began the three dimensional sculpting aspect by using a die grinder in a process known as bulking out the piece.

During his presentation, which took place around 10 a.m., members of the public asked him about his experiences working with ice. He said he began sculpting in 1978 and explained that he has become familiar with multiple tools used in the process of ice sculpting including a chainsaw, chisel and specialty tools.

He said, “this is our first time doing this in Brick and we usually do it for shopping centers.”

Mr. O’Malley said that he had done sculpting for professional organizations including for the New Jersey Devils. He said that he also works as a culinary teacher and chef while operating his business that travels around the state. After the finishing touches were put on Frosty, an assistant of his business, Walter Guia sculpted Rudolph using a chisel and chainsaw.

During the demonstration, children gathered and sat on the ground to watch holiday characters be carved out of the solid ice blocks.

