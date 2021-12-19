Children help tell the story of Christmas at live nativity in Brielle

BRIELLE — The Church in Brielle held a live nativity to tell the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Pastor Louis LaFazia led children in reenacting a rendition of the biblical story, which explained the events that came to be celebrated as the holiday of Christmas.

Deacon of Education, Shannon Nish, whose son Nathan took part in the nativity, organized arts and crafts inside for children to take part in after the final prayer. At the event held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, hot chocolate was served and Santa Claus arrived to give children candy canes, take pictures and hear what gifts children are wishing for this holiday season.

As a part of retelling of the origin story, children of the church were dressed up as biblical characters and renditions of carols were led by Dawne Mechlinski, director of music and liturgical arts at the church.

“An event like this brings people together,” she said. “We need to come together, enjoy and have peace and hope. Those are the four key ingredients to advent and that’s what we all need right now all over the world.”

In addition to biblical characters, children were dressed as angels, stars, sheep and shepherds. Ponies for Parties donated farm animals including sheep, goats and donkeys for children to feed and pet during the nativity. Pastor LaFazia thanked them and the children for each of their roles in the rendition of the story.

