Wreaths Across America commemorates fallen members of armed services

BRIELLE — Those at the National Wreaths Across America event on Saturday at the Curtis House were asked to join in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Gary Pstrak of the New Jersey state Fireman’s Association who moderated the event called up members of the community including boy scouts, firefighters and police officers to lay wreaths. for members of the armed forces including United States army, marines, navy, air force, space force, coast guard and merchant marines.

Mayor Thomas Nichol said at the event, “today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the country as we remember the fallen and honor those who have served and their families, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual event takes place across the nation every year with 3,136 locations participating this year As a part of the commemoration, wreaths are placed in memory of the fallen on gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We encourage every person here today to take a moment to thank our veterans for their service to their country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” said Virginia Loftin of the Bayberry Garden Club.

“As a nation standing together we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to our veterans we have the freedom to do that.”

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.