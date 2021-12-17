Wall Township schools revise COVID quarantine policy

WALL TOWNSHIP — Following updated COVID guidelines from the New Jersey Department of Health on Wednesday, School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan notified parents that the district is shortening quarantines for students who test positive from 14 days to seven.

“We will no longer require the 14-day quarantine previously recommended,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents and guardians dated Dec. 16.

According to the letter, the new quarantine policy is as follows:

A 7-Day quarantine with testing for vaccinated students. Unvaccinated, asymptomatic persons can end quarantine after Day 7 after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result collected between Day 5 and 7.

A 10-Day quarantine without testing for vaccinated students. Unvaccinated, asymptomatic persons can end quarantine after Day 10 if they have not been tested for COVID-19.

The letter states that Wall Township schools will continue with current contact tracing policies laid out by the state. It also notes a recent spike in positive cases, stating, “District-Wide, over 52 percent of this school year’s cases were recorded during the last two weeks.”

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear Parent(s)/Guardian(s):

On December 15, 2021, the New Jersey Department of Health updated their guidance on quarantine timeframes and acceptable options to shorten quarantine lengths. As such, we will no longer require the 14-day quarantine previously recommended by our local health department and school physician. Effective immediately, the district will adopt the following guidelines. Please note, if your child is currently on a 14-day quarantine, the timeframe will be adjusted accordingly.



• 7-Day quarantine with testing. Unvaccinated, asymptomatic persons can end quarantine after Day 7 after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result collected between Day 5 and Day 7.



• 10-Day quarantine without testing. Unvaccinated, asymptomatic persons can end quarantine after Day 10 if they have not been tested for COVID-19.



Many students continue to test positive throughout the district. Please do not send your children to school if they are ill or presenting symptoms, and/or if they are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. Even with the amended quarantine guidelines, contact tracing will remain necessary and requires an incredible amount of time on the part of school nurses, administration, and other staff. The implementation of quarantines and contact tracing remain important tools used to keep our community members safe and to curtail transmission. During the last two wee., Wall Township Public Schools has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. District-wide, over 52, of this school year’s cases were recorded during the last two weeks. To view this week’s data, click here. I ask that you recognize the diligence of our school nurses as they continue to navigate these COVID-related challenges while managing the daily health needs of students in their care.



With the winter season approaching, I just would like to remind the Wall Township Public Schools community that the NJ Department of Education will not permit school districts to pivot to ,virtual snow days” unless the closure extends past three consecutive days. Simply put, we will be returning to the traditional snow days, 90-minute delayed openings, and early closings. The district will communicate weather-related decisions as early as possible. Sometimes the forecast is such that the decision can be made the night before. However, these decisions will most likely need to be made in the early morning hours.

Thank you for your continued support as we move forward and navigate this winter season.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/