Shade tree commission joins with DOT to beautify traffic islands in the borough

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Shade Tree Commission has recently been working with the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] to plant trees and create pollinator gardens on the traffic islands on Route 35 North and South in the southern end of the borough.

“These gateway traffic islands are the first thing people see entering Point Pleasant Beach, and make a statement about the town. Scruffy looking and barren traffic islands do not put our best foot forward,” said Anne Lightburn, Shade Tree Commission chair.

The planting project is part of the DOT’s good neighbor program. The newly planted trees include crepe myrtle, river birch, magnolias, cherry and linden trees, said Ms. Lightburn in an e-mail to The Ocean Star. The large pollinator gardens, delineated by ground stakes, also include a mix of wildflowers.

“Trees and pollinator gardens support wildlife and greatly reduce the need to mow grass, which emits polluting carbon greenhouse gas,” explained Ms. Lightburn, adding that the trees will additionally benefit storm water runoff.

