Jenkinson’s Sea of Lights Festival brightens spirits

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is offering families a unique way to get into the holiday spirit this season by presenting its annual Sea of Lights festival.

There will be holiday light displays in the aquarium, and at the pavilion on the boardwalk there will be decorations, arts and crafts, face/arm painting and photos with Santa.

The opening night of the festival took place on Dec. 10 with hundreds of children and adults alike attending.

The festivities will continue on Dec. 17 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. On Dec. 26, 27, and 28 there will be princess shows at the pavilion stage at 6 and 7:15 p.m. At the aquarium children can catch a glimpse of Santa diving into the coral reef tank at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. On each of these days, the holiday lights will be shining in the aquarium beginning at 10 a.m.

Admission to the aquarium is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for children ages three to twelve and children two-years-old and under are free. Until Dec. 31, for $29 per person, Jenkinson’s is offering a Holly Jolly package which includes aquarium admission, a $10 pavilion arcade play card, a light-up necklace, hot chocolate and a chocolate lollipop and candy cane.

“The Sea of Lights festival has been taking place since 2008. It began at the aquarium then expanded to the pavilion,” explained Katie Canady, assistant curator of Jenkinson’s Aquarium. Last year due to the coronavirus the event did not take place.

