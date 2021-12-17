Brick car burglary suspects apprehended after chase

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two burglary suspects who’ve been targeting vehicles outside LA Fitness and in other parking lots across the state were apprehended by Brick police Thursday, after a car chase that resulted in a crash at Burnt Tavern Road and Maple Avenue.

According to Brick police, off-duty officer Kevin Ryan was leaving LA Fitness at about 2 p.m. Thursday when he heard a car alarm sounding in the parking lot. He then noticed a green/grey minivan matching the description of the vehicle the suspects have been reported using.

Officer Ryan contacted headquarters, which had Officer John Canterelli at the scene within minutes. The suspects, spotting the arriving patrol car, “fled in a wild manner with extreme disregard for the pedestrian traffic in the shopping plaza,” according to the police report.

Officer Canterelli pursued the suspects out of the Brick Plaza and along Aurora Place and Bryn Mawr Drive before the chase was terminated for the safety of residents along the route, police said. However, other police units continued to monitor the suspects’ minivan from a safe distance.

The minivan proceeded west on Route 70, “dangerously,” running several motorists off the road before running a red light at the intersection of Burnt Tavern Road and Maple Avenue before crashing into an Audi, police said.

The suspects then exited the disabled minivan and fled on foot. Andrew Williams of Brooklyn, who police said had been driving the minivan, tried to carjack a nearby vehicle but could not dislodge its driver. He then tried to take off in an unmarked police car but was thwarted by Lt. Terrance Covert and Lt. Jay Matthews, who pulled him out and handcuffed him.

The other suspect, Louis Candelario, 49, of Brooklyn, fled north on foot along Burnt Tavern Road before being apprehended by Officer John Boronkas, police said.

Mr. Williams was charged with Carjacking, Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Elude in a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, and dozens of motor vehicle violations. Mr. Candelario was charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Obstructing Justice. Both suspects were lodged in Ocean County Jail, police said.

Brick authorities say more charges are possible upon the completion of the Traffic Safety Unit’s investigation of the crash at Maple Avenue and Burnt Tavern Road.

