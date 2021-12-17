Board of Education moves to comply with COVID vaccine mandate for staff

BAY HEAD — The board of education Tuesday approved a resolution implementing state-required COVID-19 vaccination for Bay Head School staff members.

The resolution notes that Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 253 requires staff members of schools throughout the state to be vaccinated from COVID-19 or be tested at minimum once or twice per week.

The board also introduced a resolution that would authorize a return to emergency virtual or remote instruction program at Bay Head School, in the event it becomes necessary.

The board also decided to make Friday, Jan. 14 a half day for students. The following week, students and staff have off on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. After students leave the building staff will have professional development on Jan. 14 in order to work on staff development, Superintendent Steve Corso said.

“It’s been really difficult to find substitute teachers. We are trying to have our teachers have the opportunity to work together, collaborate together and work on articulation and timely things. It’s been difficult,” he said.

He said that on Jan. 14, teachers will have opportunities to focus on academic excellence, social emotional learning tactics and safety protocol.