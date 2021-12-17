Bay Head Life speaker series continues

BAY HEAD — Sally Younghans, Bay Head resident and founder of Mindful Education Life Tools [M.E.L.T] led a seminar on the differences and benefits of mindfulness and meditation to a mixed crowd of experienced and inexperienced practitioners recently as a part of the Bay Head Life speaker series

The Dec. 7 presentation included examples of breathing based mindfulness and meditation practices for scanning the body, labeling thoughts and feelings and overcoming obstacles.

These practices were based on several studies including an eight-week program developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn known as Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction developed to treat chronic pain, Mindfulness Based Strength Practices which utilized character strength practice and Koru Mindfulness, a technique geared towards college students.

Vicky McHugh, organizer of the speaker series, said the event was part of New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute’s NJ Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Mrs. McHugh said one mission of the series is to have guest speakers address topics of particular interest to the 55-plus demographic as well as to a general audience.

On Dec. 7, about two dozen residents came to learn more about the practice of meditation for better sleep and coping with stress, isolation and racing thoughts.

Meditation can come in many different forms and the idea is to go within, Ms. Younghans said, whereas mindfulness is an outward experience.

“Mindfulness is an active practice you can do throughout the day. Meditation is more of a formal practice,” she said.

She offered a mindful check-in including four introspection questions. The questions Ms. Younghans recommended to ask oneself are as follows: Am I fully present/aware? Am I allowing and accepting? Can I be non judgemental/curious? Can I be compassionate?

She said, “from that state that is when we can choose our responses.”

Ms. Younghans led the group in several exercises, the first being a two minute brain and breath break from Kabat-Zinn’s Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. The practice consisted of breathing exercises, in through the nose and out through the mouth, with closed eyes. She encouraged the group to feel their feet on the floor and conduct a body scan of themselves.

“This is something you can do anytime you are transitioning in your world or you are coming into a new space,” she said.

These practices have been around for thousands of years, and in the 1970’s became popularized in the West partially because of The Beatles famous exploration of transcendental meditation, she said.

