Young musician accepted by prestigious Berlin Philharmonic school

WALL TOWNSHIP- Omar El-Abidin of Wall, a 23-year-old percussionist, has successfully auditioned to play timpani and percussion for the Karajan Academy of the Berlin Philharmonic, one of the most prestigious music schools in the world.

“The scope of what he’s been able to accomplish and the position he is now, it’s hard to understand for most people who aren’t in that world,” said Steven Bryant, Mr. El-Abidin’s former band director at Wall Intermediate School. “This is like a Wall Township kid being selected as a first-round draft pick to the New York Yankees.”

“I hope people who read this don’t think what I accomplished is out of reach for them,” he said. “I hope they search for the inspiration and joy that music brings me. Don’t worry about playing at a high level or that you need to be the best at what you do. Find what excites you and fills you with life; for me, it was music.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.