Wall settles discrimination suit filed by former police dispatcher

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee voted Wednesday to authorize a $1 million settlement with the estate of former dispatcher Nicholas Curcio, who sued the township and police department alleging that he was racially harassed by his co-workers.

Sean Kean, the borough’s attorney, said that settlement was not an admission of guilt on behalf of the township but a move to halt a potential jury trial.

“At the end of the day, it was a cost-benefit analysis to try to protect the taxpayer’s dollars by keeping litigation expenses down and not exposing the taxpayers to some potential runaway jury,” Mr. Kean told The Coast Star.

The settlement was approved unanimously on Dec. 15 as part of the consent agenda under resolution 21-1218. Of the $1 million due to Mr. Curcio, who died earlier this year, the township will be responsible for $500,000 with the other $500,000 to be paid by the township’s insurance provider.

In 2018, the attorney for Mr. Curcio filed an amended complaint stating that his client, who served as a dispatcher and communications supervisor from 1994 until being placed on unpaid leave in August 2016, had been discriminated against while working at the department.

The suit alleged that Mr. Curcio was the target of “racial slurs” by his coworkers due to him being an “olive-complexion skinned individual of Italian ancestry” and was called names including “g,” “half-black,” “blacklegs” and was allegedly told by coworkers that “you look like a black guy.”

