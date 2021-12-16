Wall parents question length of COVID-19 quarantines

WALL TOWNSHIP- Parents at Tuesday night’s Wall BOE meeting expressed opposition to the district’s compliance with state-recommended COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines, citing concerns about the effect on their children’s studies.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan replied that the extension of the quarantine period from the previous seven days to 14 days, comes from recommendations by the state health department and the Monmouth County Health Department following a spike in positive cases among students.

“Unfortunately, we have learned that students have returned to school after the seven-day quarantine, testing positive for COVID shortly after, “ she said. “COVID cases are on the rise statewide and especially in Wall Township.” According to the Monmouth County Health Department, as of Dec.13, Wall Township has a total of 3,577 positive cases; a 263 increase from Nov. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/