Spring Lake Heights Elementary transitions to remote learning

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — After recording 17 cases of COVID-19 in the past nine days, Spring Lake Heights Elementary School transitioned to remote learning on Thursday.

A return to in-person instruction is planned for Jan. 3, following the winter break.

Superintendent John Spalthoff said, “The board and my ultimate responsibility is to provide for the health and safety of our students. We felt this was in the best interest of everyone. We don’t want to ruin holidays and winter breaks if they come into close contact within the school.”

The superintendent said it is not clear how many of the 17 cases are the result of in-school transmission.

“The positive cases can link very few of them from student to student within the building,” Mr. Spathoff said. “According to guidelines, three unrelated in-school transmissions constitutes an outbreak. We were teetering on that.”

