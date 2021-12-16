Heights Fire Company No. 1 announces election results

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The 2022 operational and executive officer elections for the Independent Fire Company No. 1 of Spring Lake Heights resulted in many familiar faces returning to their positions.

Lifelong Spring Lake Heights resident Joseph Tompey was re-elected as the department chief, a position he has held for five years.

“The town of Spring Lake Heights is family. Whether you’ve lived there your whole life or for a year, the town rallies around each other. It’s rewarding to serve the town you’ve grown up in and help the people you’ve known for a while,” said Chief Tompey.

The Independent Fire Company #1 Spring Lake Heights Facebook page has the complete list of election winners. A swear-in ceremony on Jan. 1 will feature all the winners, but the time is yet to be determined.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

