Editor’s Note: About that Sea Girt paddle court letter …

EDITOR’S NOTE: The continuation of a letter to the editor headlined ‘EXAGGERATED’ OUTCRY OVER PADDLE COURTS was inadvertently omitted from the Dec. 16 print edition of The Coast Star. Due to local interest in the topic, we are posting the full text here. The opinion expressed is that of the writer. Other views are welcome via email to letters@thecoaststar.com. This letter will appear in its entirety in the Dec. 23 edition of The Coast Star.

‘EXAGGERATED’ OUTCRY OVER PADDLE COURTS The exaggerated response to the tiny paddle court project in Sea Girt is both surprising and unfortunate. This project has been presented and talked about multiple times over the last 18 months and now, after the fact, some want to make a huge issue out of it after one person, who doesn’t even live here full-time, decides to throw their money and weight around to influence others, who I believe are well-meaning but being misled.

The project is a small court and deck [no asphalt] that takes up 0.32 percent of Crescent Park, where an existing tennis and paddle area already exists, and has for more than 100 years. That means 99.68 percent of the existing park is unaffected by the project. “Save Crescent Park” is a farce and grossly overstated. Unfortunately, some in town are being gaslighted into believing there is a bigger issue at hand. They may feel they are helping our town when they are actually dividing it. If the signs said “Save 0.32 percent of Crescent Park” it would be accurate and I could respect it, but the hyperbole is off the charts.

This small additional paddle court can add to the recreational enjoyment, exercise, and socialization of year-round residents, especially in the winter months. Why not promote fun, making memories and exercise over drumming up fake controversies?

I have played hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of paddle in that park and I assure you that no birds or wildlife was disturbed. No more than the dogs running through the trails, or the people taking a stroll on the path or the children playing and riding their bikes throughout.

The numbers show the usage and need are there to support the paddle court project. The Rec Trust has shared with the public that they have the funds so no tax dollars are being used. The tree impact is unbelievably minimal and the replacement plan is sound.

We all love Crescent Park. It’s a beautiful place that all residents can enjoy for both active and passive recreation. So if you really want to “Save Crescent Park” then let’s work together to remove the invasive vines that are killing a huge portion of the trees, and also plant native species that will benefit the area for future generations.

Let’s stop arguing and act like the great community we are. This project was unanimously approved by the Borough Council and the Recreation Commission. The plan was accepted by the Shade Tree Commission and supported by the Sea Girt Conservancy, two groups that oversee our trees and green spaces. Our New Jersey Approved Forester put in writing that the project would have no impact to wildlife. What more do you want?

We’ve got to be better than this. I respect everyone and understand for some, taking down one tree is too much for them no matter the benefits to fellow residents. But have some respect for those who value people, experiences, health, wellness, memories, fun and friendships over a trivial amount of park space. Let’s focus on the 99.68 percent over the 0.32 percent. Let’s spend our time and energy to help someone in need, spread kindness, or make someone smile. At the end of the day people matter most.