Crisis-tested athletic director and PR firm hired by Wall schools

WALL TOWNSHIP — The man who led the Sayreville High School sports recovery from a sexual assault and hazing scandal in 2015 has been hired by the Wall Township School District to serve as interim athletic director.

The hiring of Nicholas Pizzulli, at a rate of $600 per day, was unanimously approved by the Wall board of education Tuesday night, during a meeting marked by continued turmoil over the handling of sexual assault and hazing allegations involving the high school’s varsity football program. Mr. Pizzulli is to begin work on Jan. 1 and continue through June 30, 2022.

Wall Athletic Director Thomas Ridoux was placed on administrative leave as the investigation, now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, became public. Randy Westrol has been filling in for Mr. Ridoux. Two of the high school’s football coaches were also placed on administrative leave.

The school board also approved a contract of up to $25,000 [$125 per hour] with the public relations firm Laura Bishop Communication. BOE member Adam Nasr said he hopes the firm will improve the school district’s community communications, which again came under withering attack from parents and students at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I look forward to continuing that conversation, and hopefully some positive change could come out of it,” Mr. Nasr said. “I am hoping this PR firm could give us some guidance in how … to empower the people who are out there that feel that they haven’t been [heard], but that is not going to happen overnight.”

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan addressed criticism of the district’s communications with the public with a complaint about news coverage in which “the district’s inability to disclose confidential information may be interpreted as some kind of nefarious conduct.”

“Recurring negative headlines and social media posts are not helpful and are concerning,” she said during the meeting.

“The mental health of our young people are of the utmost priority and I ask the community and the media to recognize this,” the superintendent said.

The superintendent also said the district has consulted the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.

Dave Frick, a parent of a student at Wall High School, said he is concerned about the lack of communication about the death of a student at Wall Township High School earlier this year, as well as the investigation by the county prosecutor’s office.

“Why was there not a word from [Wall Township High School Principal Rosaleen] Sirchio to the students? Why did that not happen in any of the incidents that occured?” he asked. “The students are the ones who are directly and most individually impacted. I would submit that while communicating with parents is necessary, a larger and more necessary communication would be to the young adults of the school.”

Mr. Frick said he had to forward emails he received from the district to his daughter, who is a sophomore, to let her know what was happening inside her high school.

