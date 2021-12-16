Borough’s new boardwalk improvements carry water

BELMAR — The borough’s environmental commission has recommended the installation of year-round refillable water bottle stations along the boardwalk.

A presentation on the proposed Elkay hydration stations by Ed Lippincott, chair of the Belmar Environmental Commission, was aired during the borough’s Dec. 7 council meeting.

“We felt it was a really excellent way to help reduce plastic pollution, and the proponents of bottle caps that are just littering the sand on the beach, so if we could encourage people to refill water bottles to bring them to the beach – it could be a real benefit there,” said Mr. Lippincott, noting that recently joggers and walkers have been concerned with the lack of water fountains along the borough’s boardwalk.

“When covid hit, all the showers and water fountains were removed from the boardwalk. The showers came back but not the water fountains,” explained Mr. Lippincott.

