Guest speaker from Princeton Hydro introduces plan for Twilight Lake at Environmental Commission meeting

BAY HEAD — Senior aquatic ecologist of Princeton Hydro and senior project manager of the Watershed Implementation Plan at Twilight Lake, Jack Szczepanski gave a presentation introducing the plan at the Environmental Commission meeting held on Tuesday.

The $85,000 study is being undertaken by Princeton Hydro after a grant was applied for through the Water Quality Restoration Grant Program by the borough. The grant for the project comes from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] 319 plan, which is a part of the Clean Water Act.

The plan was recently approved by the borough council due to concerns of the safety of Twilight Lake. After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Mayor Curtis has said that members of the borough council have been concerned about water quality, high-density vegetation and algal blooms that pose risks to the lake.

Mr. Szczepanski, who has worked on developing strategic watershed initiatives for lakes around New Jersey said that Twilight Lake presents it’s own unique challenges because of its place in the community. He encouraged an open discussion to be had between Bay Head residents, members of the commission and Princeton Hydro.

The meeting took place at Borough Hall on Dec. 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and residents had the option to attend in-person or via zoom.

The goal of the project according to Mr. Szczepanski is to, “understand the lake itself, more about what’s going on in the lake, and how the watershed is influencing the characteristics of the lake.”

