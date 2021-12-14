Driver arrested after striking multiple vehicles in Avon

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — An Asbury Park man was arrested late last Friday after driving into several vehicles before flipping his SUV over onto a property at 121 Norwood Ave in Avon, police said.

William Diaz, 47, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Avon Police Department.

According to a police statement, Patrolmen Ryan Cantlon and Frank Smith responded at 11 p.m. on Dec. 10 to a report that several parked vehicles had been struck in the area of 501 Main St. in Avon by a vehicle that had then left the scene.

Captain Pecelli stated that further investigation led patrols to a second crash scene, where Mr. Diaz was found standing next to a flipped over 2007 Nissan Xterra and admitted to having been the driver.

A 34-year-old female passenger who was not named, had to be helped out of the rear window of the Xterra, according to Capt. Anthony Pecelli. Both she and Mr. Diaz were evaluated at the scene by the Avon First Aid Squad before refusing any further medical treatment.

