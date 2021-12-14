Bottle refill stations, parking and restriping of Sylvania Avenue discussed

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea reviewed a list of parking recommendations submitted by the Downtown Committee, decided on plans for restriping Sylvania Avenue and heard a presentation by the Environmental Commission that proposed the installation of environmentally friendly bottle refill stations on the boardwalk.

At the meeting on Dec. 13, Vade and Carly Hanlon of the Environmental Commission gave a presentation that proposed installing a bottle refill station on the Avon Boardwalk to help reduce plastic waste and save the borough money on plastic recycling.

“You may have seen there are one or two of these in Bradley Beach and Belmar had them too so we’d like to start one,” Carly said . “About half of ocean litter is made of single use plastic. So containers such as single use water bottles and soda bottles would make up a good portion of litter that is in our oceans every year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also costs our town to recycle now,” she said, estimating that Avon spends approximately $23,000 a year. “Hopefully by having the bottle filler station we can reduce the amount of plastic that our town recycles.”

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.