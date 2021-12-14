Anna M. Bise

By
Star News Group Staff
-
102 views

Anna M. Bise, 85, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late John and Catherine Bennette, she was a lifelong resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.

For over twenty-five years Anna was a server at the OB Diner, Point Pleasant. Later

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.