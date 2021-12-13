Old-Fashioned Christmas brings holiday joy to Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Families were able to enjoy an Old-Fashioned Christmas at Bennett’s Log Cabin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

Children and pets were able to get their pictures taken with Santa and Ms. Claus.

Attendees were also delighted with cookies, hot chocolate and a warm welcome from Rich and Sharon Morris along with all the volunteers at the event.

The Old-Fashioned Christmas took place at Bennett’s Log Cabin, which was more than 100 years ago in 1920.

Ms. Morris, believes that due to Herman Bennett’s love of the community, that he would have been proud of the event that they put on annually.

