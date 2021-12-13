Mantoloking Christmas Tree Lighting

MANTOLOKING — Mantoloking’s Christmas Tree Lighting event went off without a hitch, spreading holiday cheer throughout the borough on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Santa Claus made his way throughout the borough on a firetruck to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Upon returning to the firehouse, Santa distributed candy canes to all of the good boys and girls of Mantoloking.

The night also featured caroling as carolers sang holiday classics such as Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and Deck the Halls.

