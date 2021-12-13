Manasquan choir signs at Bailey-Reed House Museum

MANASQUAN – The Bailey-Reed House Museum on 105 South St. in Manasquan had the Manasquan High School Choir come sing and spread holiday cheer echoing throughout the entire building.

The museum was open for an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 as it has been decorated for Christmas.

Each and every visitor was able to tour the museum and hear the songs of the Manasquan High School Choir.

The Manasquan High School Choir sang songs such as Silent Night and an acapella rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You.

