Raymond G. Akersten

By
Star News Group Staff
-
62 views

Raymond G. Akersten, 77, of Bay Head passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Newark, NJ, Ray grew up in North Arlington. His career took him to Los Angeles, CA before settling down in Bay Head, NJ where he lived for 45 years

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.