Lois Polhemus

By
Star News Group Staff
-
55 views

On December 1, 2021, Debora Loida Polhemus, went home to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Most people knew her as Lois Polhemus. Lois was five days short of her 97th birthday.

Lois was a long lime resident of Point Pleasant Borough, since 1947.

She was predeceased by her

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.