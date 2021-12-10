Holiday season launched in annual Christmas Walk

BAY HEAD — Bridge Avenue was blocked off by police last Friday afternoon to allow residents to take part in the annual Christmas Walk, which saw the return of annual traditions including a tree lighting, an appearance from Santa Claus and live musical performances.

In front of the Bay Head Fire Company building at 81 Bridge Ave., the Bay Head School music program performed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 as hot cocoa and hot dogs were served to residents courtesy of the Bay Head Yacht Club and the Boy Scouts.

At 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a firetruck to Borough Hall. Shortly after, Mayor William Curtis lit the tree, kicking off the holiday season in the borough.

Councilwoman Holly MacPherson said, “We had our Christmas Walk last week and what a success. It was a beautiful evening and for the Bay Head Business Association, all the stores and businesses, it was fantastic. People were all walking in our town. We haven’t seen that in a long time and they had smiles from ear to ear.”

The Christmas Walk featured several performances from local talents including a performance from the Algonquin Theatre in Manasquan, a bell choir and a holiday brass band.

