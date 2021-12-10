Eileen Holland

By
Star News Group Staff
-
61 views

 Eileen Holland, 84, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, on November 19, 2021. Ms. Holland was born on June 15, 1937 in Warsaw, Poland, daughter of Rita Beisman and Itzchak Reichmann. She was adopted by her father, Irving Kay, after her birth father passed.

Eileen

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.