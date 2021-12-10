Eighth graders challenged with developing catapult designs

BAY HEAD — Eighth grade students at Bay Head School were challenged to conclude their unit on energy and transformations by designing and building a working catapult that could launch and propel a medium sized pumpkin more than two meters.

The project was supported by a grant from the Bay Head School Foundation and parent volunteers.

The students were given two constraints. They only had $150 to spend on materials, and the catapult had to fit through the classroom door, Student Council Advisor Lauren Galarza explained.

“Students designed, created shopping lists, made mini prototypes out of popsicle sticks, and finally, with the help of amazing classroom parents, designed 4 working catapults,” Mrs. Galarza said.

“The catapults were launched for the whole school to witness on Monday, November 29th, and went farther than the two meter requirement.”

“Throughout the building process, all upper wing teachers at Bay Head School came in to assist, whether it was with holding a piece of wood, or drilling a screw,” she said.

“It is with collaborative parent teacher communication and a supportive administration that authentic teaching opportunities like this can happen at Bay Head School.”

