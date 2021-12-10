Breaking-and-entering leads to multi-hour standoff

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Police responded to a report of a breaking-and-entering at a house in a domestic incident that eventually led to a four-hour standoff after the suspect fled and barricaded himself inside another house in Point Pleasant, authorities said.

The suspect, Kareem Blagman, 41, of Chester, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Point Pleasant police after the incident that happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 28.

Mr. Blagman was charged by Bay Head Police with burglary and criminal mischief, and by Point Pleasant police with aggravated assault on law enforcement, terroristic threats and obstruction of the administration of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial report of a breaking-and-entering came from an unidentified caller at a house on Park Avenue, here, at 12:46 a.m.

Chief William Hoffman told The Ocean Star that he responded, along with Ptl. Tyler Iannarone, Ptl. Tyler Printz and SLEO II Officer Tom Sellers, but the suspect had already fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Police Capt. John LaSpina gave the following account of the incident: When police arrived, they spoke with the caller, who stated that a man she identified as Mr. Blagman had broken into her house and kicked in the locked door to her bedroom. Once inside her bedroom, she yelled at him to get out, and he ran out of the house.

An investigation by Detective Robert Sherman revealed that “the suspect was looking for a relative of the homeowner, whom he had a dating relationship with,” Capt. LaSpina said.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.