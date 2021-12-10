Avon Library hosts second session of two-part costume jewelry sale

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Over $1,000 was raised by The Avon Historical Society and The Avon Library during a two-part costume jewelry sale. The proceeds will go to scholarship funds created by the Historical Society, and will be granted to one highschool senior and an eighth grader in the borough, according to President of the Historical Society, Norah Magrini.

Ms. Magrini told The Ocean Star that the first sale on Dec. 2 raised $600 and was followed by an influx of consistent customers at the second sale held last Wednesday at The Avon Library. Repeat customers, children and members of the Avon Garden Club were among the visitors during day two of the sale, which raised $450.

Jewelry, purses and scarves had been donated by residents and local businesses including Clementine’s Restaurant and Jewelry By The Sea to be sold for under $10.

“We did much better than we thought we would. All of it was generously donated and the library didn’t charge us to use the room. Everything was great,” she said.

