Manasquan eyes permanent community center in St. Denis School building

MANASQUAN — The borough is a step closer to realizing a decades-long goal of creating a permanent community center for its residents, after coming to an informal understanding with the Church of St. Denis and the Diocese of Trenton regarding a long-term lease of the church’s gymnasium and two classrooms in the former St. Denis School building at 90 Union Ave.

“We don’t have the final figures worked out yet, but the fact that they are open to this deal is viewed positively by the committee. When you look at this opportunity, I think there is nothing but an upside for the town,” borough council President Michael Mangan said.

“This looks like it is really going to happen and I think it is phenomenal,” Councilman James Walsh added at this week’s council meeting.

Plans call for the diocese to upgrade the gymnasium, restrooms, classrooms and kitchen in the building, Mr. Mangan said.

The borough has leased the gym for recreational activities on an annual basis since 2015, after the St. Denis School closed.

