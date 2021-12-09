First session of two-part costume jewelry sale held at Avon Marina

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Library and Avon Historical Society held the first of a two-part costume jewelry sale with all proceeds to be given to students as scholarship funds.

“The proceeds are going to the scholarship fund for the Historical Society to be given to a high school senior and an eighth-grader,” said Norah Magrini, president of the Avon Historical Society.

While the sale was going on in the downstairs area of the Avon Marina, Sheila Watson of the Avon Library raised funds for the library’s Friends of the Avon Library program by holding a Paint and Sip on the second floor.

According to Mrs. Magrini, the jewelry sale held on Thursday, Dec. 2 raised $600 and the Paint and Sip raised $700 for capital repairs. She explained that local businesses and residents donated costume jewelry to be sold at the sale for less than $10 with jewelry and purses being sold for $1, $5 and $10, and scarves for $2.

“For the last month or so people anonymously or not have been donating costume jewelry, scarves and purses, gently used ones, for our sale,” she said.

“We were pleased with the response and we hope to do it again next December.”

