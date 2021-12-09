Dump truck accident backs up traffic in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP- According to Brick Township police, a dump truck towing a hydraulic excavator allegedly caused two accidents on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:08 p.m the excavator being towed was in an upright position, taking down several power lines along Route 70.

The power lines fell onto a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by a 30-year-old Brielle woman.

The dump truck driver, 56-year-old Christopher W. Caches of Toms River, continued westbound on Route 70, and the excavator eventually collided with the mast arm of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 70 and Brick Boulevard.

Power was disrupted to the area, and traffic was diverted for several hours while crews from NJDOT, JCP&L and Verizon made repairs to the damaged equipment, police said.

The dump truck was eventually brought to a stop after another collision in Toms River, where the excavator fell off the trailer and landed on top of an adjacent vehicle.

Fortunately, all persons involved in the incidents walked away unharmed, according to police.

Mr. Caches was issued a summons for careless driving, failure to report an accident and fleeing the scene of an accident, police said.

Traffic on Route 70 westbound continued flowing properly Thursday morning.

However, the jughandle for Route 70 westbound toward Brick Boulevard south was still blocked as of midday Thursday.

