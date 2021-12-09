Christmas Light Show will lift holiday spirits and raise funds for people with disabilities

Wall Township — The 15th annual Christmas Light Show, beginning this weekend, aims to raise holiday cheer and financial support for RallyCap Sports, an organization that provides children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to participate in athletics and other inclusive activities.

The musically synchronized light show plans two shows this Saturday, Dec. 11; one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m., as well as two shows Sunday, Dec. 12 at the same times. Each show lasts approximately 25 minutes.

The shows, to be held at the Spring Meadow Golf course, 4181 Atlantic Ave. will feature an appearance by Santa Claus. Rain date information will be available on the group’s website thechristmaslightshow.com.

