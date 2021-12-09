Boro tree lighting brightens spirits in Community Park

POINT PLEASANT — Residents came to Community Park by the thousands for the borough’s annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event also gave them the opportunity to snack on treats, sip hot cocoa and be entertained by holiday characters in costume.

“It was truly indicative of what a small town has to offer, and we’re very happy to see a few thousand people come out and enjoy themselves,” said a delighted Mayor Bob Sabosik.

“It was a great night, the weather was perfect, the attendance was superb… I’m very happy that they [residents] appreciate the event that we put on, and how hard our DPW [Department of Public Works] works in setting it up.”

While parents strolled among the dozens of vendors at the holiday market, youngsters took rides on a kid-size firetruck, jumped for fun in bouncy castles and sang along to Christmas carols.

They also enjoyed the opportunity to be photographed with such iconic characters as Spider-Man, Elsa and of course the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Last year, the Point Pleasant Tree Lighting suffered the same fate many holiday events did — cancellation due to the pandemic. Mayor Sabosik was grateful the event could be held this year, and believes events like this are vital to the community.

“Once again it just shows the emergence of our town from the COVID pandemic,” the mayor said. “It shows that people want to socialize, that they want to be able to talk to their neighbors, they want to have their kids come out and socialize, and I think that is so important.

“As we’ve come out of the pandemic, this administration has developed a program of events… it just shows the continuation, people want to come out and socialize. Multi-generational events are important for any town that wants to come back from the COVID pandemic.”

Best of all, Santa was able to clear his busy schedule and will be at Bennett’s Log Cabin this Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Participants can take photos with him and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy the collection of antique trains and dolls.

