Visiting Angels in Brick assist seniors in need

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Visiting Angels located on 74 Brick Boulevard is a non-medical senior home care provider that provides care throughout Ocean County, according to Part Owner and Executive Director, Dave Frost.

The service sends out Certified Home Health Aides [CHHA] throughout the county to be caregivers for those in need of assistance in daily activities. Mr. Frost mentioned that Visiting Angels exists throughout the United States. The location employs 45 caregivers and three registered nurses, he said.

“They’re trained on various different things that people may have, whether it be Alzheimer’s, Dementia or Parkinson’s and any kind of disease. They are trained to deal with those things and they’re experienced,” Mr. Frost said.

Mr. Frost said that caregivers are trained only to assist in non-medical situations and nurses handle any skilled care that is needed. Caregivers are not qualified to change bandages, apply creams or give medications. A nurse or doctor would have to step in to administer any medical care, he said.

“We help with the activities of daily living,” he said. This included bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation, housekeeping, errands and providing reminders and companionship.

“For those who don’t want to send loved ones to nursing homes or facilities, this is an option to have them stay in their home and get them some help during the day that they may need.”

