Point Beach sharply restricts seasonal short-term rentals

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s governing body adopted new restrictions on short-term home rentals Tuesday night, after hearing the arguments of opponents and supporters during a four-hour meeting.

Mayor Paul Kanitra and the borough council voted unanimously to enact Ordinance 2021-23, which bans the renting of dwellings for a period of fewer than seven days from May 15 to Sept. 30, or less than one month in the off-season.

The hearing featured arguments that had also been made when the measure was introduced two weeks earlier. At that time, Mayor Kanitra said new rules are needed to stop the incursion of rental businesses into neighborhoods that were meant to be strictly residential, and to prevent the borough from becoming a “ghost town” in the winter.



Rental property owners who opposed the ordinance, argued that it would eliminate most weekend rentals and “devastate the economy” of the borough, harming not only rental businesses but also restaurants and shops in town that depend on tourists.

