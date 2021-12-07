Manasquan residents give thumbs up to new Curtis Park plan

MANASQUAN — The latest redesign plan for the long-planned makeover of Curtis Park was met with resounding approval from residents attending the borough council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6.

Council President Michael Mangan said, “I’m happy to say the committee received a ton of feedback after the last presentation, and came up with a revised concept that hopefully meets the needs of the neighborhood – the idea of keeping it with the exact same uses as it has now, just upgrading the amenities … consolidating the playgrounds and keeping the green space as much as possible.”

The newest plan was presented on Monday by Joe Raftery, borough engineer with Colliers Engineering. While the previous plan had two or three separate play areas, he said, “one of the big things we heard was to consolidate those into one area,” which was done in the latest version.



The long-term goal of the makeover has been to make the park more accessible by replacing aging playground equipment with new fixtures that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. An accessible pathway built of concrete or pavers would be installed along the fenced-in playground, which would include an inclusive tot lot and an age 5 to 12 section.

The open grassy area, which currently has a lot of divots, tripping hazards and dirt patches, would be expanded, regraded and reseeded, he said.

