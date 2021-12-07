COVID cases force Wall Intermediate School into all-virtual learning

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Intermediate School has returned to all-virtual learning following a “very high number of positive COVID-19 cases,” Superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced Tuesday.

The move was recommended by “local-area health” officials, the superintendent stated in a letter to parents that was co-signed by the school’s principal, Erin Embon.

A resumption of in-person earning is tentatively planned for Monday, Dec. 13, the letter states, adding, however, “Please understand that WIS’s COVID-19 data will be reviewed towards the end of this week with local health officials to confirm this tentative reopening date.”

