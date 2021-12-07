Bay Head council authorizes repairs to Strickland Street Pump Station

BAY HEAD — The council met at their last monthly meeting before the new year to pass two ordinances regarding noise and parking in the borough along with several resolutions including a contract in an amount not to exceed $225,000 to replace the Strickland Street Pump Station.

Because the meeting held on Dec. 6 was the last of 2021, Mayor William Curtis explained that no items would be introduced on first reading.

In two resolutions, the council approved the authorization of emergency repairs and/or replacement of the Strickland Street Pump Station in an amount not to exceed $225,000.

“There’s two pumps in there, one is down and if the other goes down, nobody will be able to shower or flush their toilets. One is for the contract and the other funds it,” said Councilman Frank Panucci Jr.

