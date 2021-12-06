Toys collected for families in need at Avon tree lighting

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The annual tree lighting returned on Sunday after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year as a part of the event, holiday luminaries were sold by the Garden Club and donations of toys were collected for families in need.

On Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. parents and children gathered outside of the municipal building and drank hot chocolate and were visited by Santa Claus who arrived on a bicycle. Children sang carols with Santa and danced to holiday music.

Before counting down the tree lighting, Mayor Bonanno thanked everybody who donated, and thanked the police for organizing the drive for the Toys for Tots. He also thanked the Public Works Department who set up lights for the event, and thanked the Garden Club who sold holiday luminaires.



“We missed this last year, it’s really nice to have a chance for everyone to get together and have Santa here,” said Mayor Ed Bonanno.

President of New Jersey Police Benevolent Association [PBA] Local 50, Ryan Cantlon told The Coast Star that items donated by residents at the toy drive would be given to a foster care nonprofit organization, Embrella Foster and Adoptive Family Drive, to then be given out to families during the holiday season.

