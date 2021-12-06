Douglas A. Deicke

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Douglas A. Deicke passed away at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center on December 3, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Doug retired from the Ocean Township School District in 1998 after serving in various capacities for over a 33 year span. He was a teacher, Athletic Director, Principal, Assistant

