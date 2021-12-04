Motor vehicle crashes into Point Beach McDonald’s

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man veered off Rt. 35 and crashed into the McDonald’s restaurant at the corner of Ocean Avenue early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Point Pleasant Beach Police Sgt. Gary Siculietano, the incident occurred at 12:22 a.m. The driver, who is suspected of Driving While Impaired [DWI], was arrested by Ptl. Michael Allegretta.

No injuries were reported, according to Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Point Beach police were joined at the scene by Ocean Fire Company No. 1 and Point Beach Fire Company No. 2, in response to the call. The McDonald’s was closed at the time of the collision, Sgt. Siculietano said.

He also described the structural damage observed following the crash, stating, “There’s a big hole … broken glass and a big hole on the side of the building.”

