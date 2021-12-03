First Omicron variant case confirmed in New Jersey, officials say

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday that New Jersey’s first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in a woman who had recently returned from South Africa.

In announcing the case, they said that the woman is a full vaccinated resident of Georgia who has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28, They said she “experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department.”



Sequencing performed by a state health department laboratory confirmed that the woman, who was not otherwise identified, had contracted the Omicron variant.