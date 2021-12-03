First Omicron variant case confirmed in New Jersey, officials say

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday that New Jersey’s first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in a woman who had recently returned from South Africa.
In announcing the case, they said that the woman is a full vaccinated resident of Georgia who has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28, They said she “experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department.”
Sequencing performed by a state health department laboratory confirmed that the woman, who was not otherwise identified, had contracted the Omicron variant.
“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Gov. Murphy said.
“Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster.”
