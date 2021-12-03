Brick holiday walk-through delights community

BRICK — A family in the Lake Riviera section of Brick Township has created a unique festive experience for adults and children alike to enjoy this season.

The home, located at 579 North Lake Shore Drive, features an eye-catching display of holiday lights. In the backyard of the home, there is an interactive walkthrough and a scavenger hunt for children to participate in.

The free walkthrough will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday in December ending the first weekend in January.

“This is not something that you see a lot in Brick, so we wanted this to be the first one and maybe have it be a tradition,” said Stephanie Magnotta, who was welcoming guests as they arrived. “We’re so glad that people came out. We tried to advertise it as much as we could for locals, and I definitely think we got a good turnout so far; people can come back as they please next weekend.”

It is suggested that guests bring canned food items that will be donated to the Church of the Visitation located in the township.

