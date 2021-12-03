Bay Head Life continues speaker series with a discussion on mindfulness and meditation

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Life will continue its speaker series by presenting a one-hour discussion on mindfulness and meditation with speaker Sally Younghans on Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

The evening’s topics will include self-care practices to improve daily focus and productivity, as well as strategies to navigate stressful moments.

The presentation will take place on the second floor of the Bay Head Municipal Building located at 81 Bridge Ave.

The speaker, Sally Younghans, is a resident of Bay Head and the founder of Mindful Education Life Tools [MELT]. Ms. Younghans has experience teaching in corporations, hospitals, schools and athletic training centers.

“I’m really excited about this. I think it’s needed, it brings the community together a little bit, and we all learn from it,” said Vicki McHugh, Bay Head Life committee member. “I am optimistic, I think we’re going to have a good turnout.”

